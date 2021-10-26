Lindsay Harlock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Harlock
Overview
Lindsay Harlock is a Physician Assistant in Williamsville, NY.
Lindsay Harlock works at
Locations
Buffalo Medical Group325 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-2517
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listens well. Explains health problems and the meds I’m using. No rush
About Lindsay Harlock
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548546351
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Harlock accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Harlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Lindsay Harlock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Harlock.
