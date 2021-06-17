Lindsay Hoffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Hoffman, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lindsay Hoffman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cary, NC.
Lindsay Hoffman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wsp Wellness Family Practice100 Ridge View Dr Ste 105, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 859-7044
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsay Hoffman?
Great provider. She is very attentive to her patients.
About Lindsay Hoffman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1568980282
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Hoffman accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsay Hoffman works at
4 patients have reviewed Lindsay Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.