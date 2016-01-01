Lindsay Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Howard, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lindsay Howard, FNP
Lindsay Howard, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, SC.
Lindsay Howard works at
Lindsay Howard's Office Locations
-
1
Crescent Healthcare LLC214 W PINE ST, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 661-0500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsay Howard?
About Lindsay Howard, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720289135
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Howard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsay Howard works at
3 patients have reviewed Lindsay Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.