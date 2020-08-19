Lindsay Laskowski, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Laskowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsay Laskowski, ARNP
Overview of Lindsay Laskowski, ARNP
Lindsay Laskowski, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Lindsay Laskowski works at
Lindsay Laskowski's Office Locations
Northwest OB-GYN, PS105 W 8th Ave Ste 6020, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 455-5050
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Lindsay to establish medical care. It was apparent she had read my history and was very thorough and helpful. I appreciated her demeanor, professionalism and the fact that she followed up in writing a a timely manner.
About Lindsay Laskowski, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639618705
