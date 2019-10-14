See All Nurse Practitioners in Boca Raton, FL
Lindsay Leider, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lindsay Leider, APRN

Lindsay Leider, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL. 

Lindsay Leider works at Women's Wellness Center in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lindsay Leider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Wellness Center
    2500 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 826-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy
Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    How was your appointment with Lindsay Leider?

    Oct 14, 2019
    There are not enough stars in the universe for Lindsay! I have never felt more comfortable in the most uncomfortable situations. Lindsay always made me feel a thousand times better during all the anxiety and panicking that goes along with your first pregnancy. She made me laugh, she calmed me down, and honestly, she made my day on multiple occasions. I would always leave the office telling my husband, “Wow, I feel so much more confident that I can do this now.” I absolutely LOVE Lindsay and would recommend her to ANYONE.
    Heather — Oct 14, 2019
    About Lindsay Leider, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1235648296
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsay Leider, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Leider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsay Leider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsay Leider works at Women's Wellness Center in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Lindsay Leider’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lindsay Leider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Leider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Leider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Leider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

