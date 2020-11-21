Lindsay Lepage, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Lepage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsay Lepage, PA
Overview
Lindsay Lepage, PA is a Physician Assistant in Alpharetta, GA.
Lindsay Lepage works at
Locations
-
1
NAPC Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 270, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 442-1911Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsay Lepage?
Lindsay LePage is wonderful. I have seen her for well over 10 years and when Dr. Tobin left, I was really concerned. It was almost impossible to get an appointment with an actual Dr. and they had me see 3 different P.A.s before I finally asked to please see Lindsay. Within a very few minutes she had pulled up my history, understood exactly what was going on and really listened. I have far more confidence in her than the doctors I have seen there. Thank you Lindsay for being the person you are! You are truly the reason I have stayed with North Atlanta Primary Care.
About Lindsay Lepage, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548305014
Education & Certifications
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Lepage has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Lepage accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Lepage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsay Lepage works at
7 patients have reviewed Lindsay Lepage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Lepage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Lepage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Lepage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.