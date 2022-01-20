See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Lindsay Mason, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lindsay Mason, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lindsay Mason, ARNP

Lindsay Mason, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Clay Grimes, NP
Clay Grimes, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Michelle Madjar, NP
Michelle Madjar, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Donita Jones, NP
Donita Jones, NP
4.3 (3)
View Profile

Lindsay Mason's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6855 Belfort Oaks Pl Ste 210, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 652-0373
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lindsay Mason?

    Jan 20, 2022
    The entire have been incredibly welcoming and provide exceptional Healthcare for me.
    Ramonia K Diallo — Jan 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lindsay Mason, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lindsay Mason, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lindsay Mason to family and friends

    Lindsay Mason's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lindsay Mason

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lindsay Mason, ARNP.

    About Lindsay Mason, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275916769
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsay Mason has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsay Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Lindsay Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Mason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lindsay Mason, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.