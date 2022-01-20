Lindsay Mason has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Mason, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lindsay Mason, ARNP
Lindsay Mason, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Mason's Office Locations
- 1 6855 Belfort Oaks Pl Ste 210, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 652-0373
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsay Mason?
The entire have been incredibly welcoming and provide exceptional Healthcare for me.
About Lindsay Mason, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275916769
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Mason accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Lindsay Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Mason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.