Dr. Lindsay Miarmi, PHD
Dr. Lindsay Miarmi, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Staten Island, NY.
Northwell Health65 Columbus Ave, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 667-7500
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
She gave me a sense of security and trust. She is very nice and has a beautiful karma. It's hard to explain, I recommend her, she does care about her patients. Her staff is also nice and professional.
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- 1790188720
Dr. Miarmi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miarmi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miarmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
