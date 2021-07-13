Lindsay Murrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Murrell, PA-C
Lindsay Murrell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Baptist Neurology Inc14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2599, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 224-8090
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Lindsey is not only very professional but a very caring doctor. She listens and spends a great deal of time with you. She is a compassionate doctor with a good bedside manner. I have been to her many times over the years and she has always tended to my needs. I will continue to see her and would highly recommend her to anyone.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Lindsay Murrell accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Murrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
