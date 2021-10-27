See All Gastroenterologists in Lancaster, SC
Lindsay Ostergaard, AGNP

Gastroenterology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lindsay Ostergaard, AGNP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, SC. 

Lindsay Ostergaard works at MUSC Health Gastroenterology - Lancaster in Lancaster, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Gastroenterology - Lancaster
    108 Healthcare Dr, Lancaster, SC 29720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 27, 2021
Best in charlotte!!!
— Oct 27, 2021
Lindsay Ostergaard, AGNP
About Lindsay Ostergaard, AGNP

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1285102780
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.