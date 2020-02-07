Dr. Palmer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsay Palmer, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Palmer, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Irvine, CA.
Locations
Oc Psychological Services4199 Campus Dr Ste 550, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (714) 287-3810
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Ms Palmer for nine months & am so grateful for the calm, consistent, steady presence & knowledge she possesses far beyond her years. Healing begins with healthy guidance & I’m so thankful to finally have that with her.
About Dr. Lindsay Palmer, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144720046
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
