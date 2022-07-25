Lindsay Pringle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Pringle, FNP-C
Overview of Lindsay Pringle, FNP-C
Lindsay Pringle, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Carmel, IN.
Lindsay Pringle works at
Lindsay Pringle's Office Locations
-
1
Genoa Healthcare LLC697 Pro Med Ln, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 574-0055
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsay Pringle?
Very thorough, kind and appointment was not rushed.
About Lindsay Pringle, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104287853
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Pringle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Pringle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsay Pringle works at
3 patients have reviewed Lindsay Pringle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Pringle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Pringle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Pringle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.