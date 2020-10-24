Lindsay Stevens, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsay Stevens, FNP
Overview of Lindsay Stevens, FNP
Lindsay Stevens, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Lindsay Stevens works at
Lindsay Stevens' Office Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Fort Wayne4020 New Vision Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 387-0509
-
2
Forefront Dermatology S C2246 N Pointe Dr, Warsaw, IN 46582 Directions (574) 349-9242
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsay Stevens?
I thought she was great! I was in and before I knew it and she answered all my questions very well.
About Lindsay Stevens, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083277362
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University East
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Stevens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Lindsay Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.