See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Wayne, IN
Lindsay Stevens, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lindsay Stevens, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lindsay Stevens, FNP

Lindsay Stevens, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Lindsay Stevens works at Forefront Dermatology - Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Lindsay Stevens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Fort Wayne
    4020 New Vision Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 387-0509
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology S C
    2246 N Pointe Dr, Warsaw, IN 46582 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 349-9242
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lindsay Stevens?

    Oct 24, 2020
    I thought she was great! I was in and before I knew it and she answered all my questions very well.
    R. Robbins — Oct 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lindsay Stevens, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lindsay Stevens, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lindsay Stevens to family and friends

    Lindsay Stevens' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lindsay Stevens

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lindsay Stevens, FNP.

    About Lindsay Stevens, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083277362
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University East
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsay Stevens, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsay Stevens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsay Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Lindsay Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Stevens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lindsay Stevens, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.