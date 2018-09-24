See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Lindsay Stubblefield, FNP-BC

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lindsay Stubblefield, FNP-BC

Lindsay Stubblefield, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Lindsay Stubblefield works at FACULTY INTERNAL MEDICINE PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lindsay Stubblefield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UT Family Physicians Halls
    4005 Fountain Valley Dr Ste 350, Knoxville, TN 37918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 925-9035

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 24, 2018
    Lindsay is wonderful, sweet, professional and very caring! She listens to my concerns and puts me at ease. I have been going to her for over 3 years now and plan on continuing as her patient for a long time. The staff members are very nice also.
    Donna Brown in Knoxville , TN — Sep 24, 2018
    Photo: Lindsay Stubblefield, FNP-BC
    About Lindsay Stubblefield, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629365051
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Carson Newman University
    Primary Care
