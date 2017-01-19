See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Lindsay Teel, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lindsay Teel, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lindsay Teel, NP

Lindsay Teel, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Lindsay Teel works at Paradise Valley Family Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Lindsay Teel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paradise Valley Family Medicine
    11209 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 494-5155
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lindsay Teel?

    Jan 19, 2017
    she is a friendly person
    john howard barnett in Desert Hills, AZ — Jan 19, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lindsay Teel, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Lindsay Teel, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lindsay Teel to family and friends

    Lindsay Teel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lindsay Teel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lindsay Teel, NP.

    About Lindsay Teel, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215950134
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsay Teel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsay Teel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsay Teel works at Paradise Valley Family Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Lindsay Teel’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Lindsay Teel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Teel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Teel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Teel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lindsay Teel, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.