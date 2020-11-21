See All Physicians Assistants in Fairfax, VA
Lindsay Tom, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lindsay Tom, PA

Lindsay Tom, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fairfax, VA. 

Lindsay Tom works at Gastro Health - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lindsay Tom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Fairfax
    3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 308, Fairfax, VA 22033 (703) 698-8960
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2020
    Marjorie Lashley — Nov 21, 2020
    About Lindsay Tom, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053826008
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

