Lindsay Watson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Watson, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lindsay Watson, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in El Cajon, CA.
Lindsay Watson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharp Mesa Vista East County Outpatient Mental Health Services1460 E Main St, El Cajon, CA 92021 Directions (619) 588-9705
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsay Watson?
Lindsay Watson was a most effective and supportive counselor. I had eight sessions before leaving the area and another few sessions over the phone. I saw him during a difficult period involving family dementia and other stressors including major life changes. He is fast, sharp, empathic and an excellent guide. Highly recommended.
About Lindsay Watson, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1447305552
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsay Watson works at
Lindsay Watson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.