See All Family And Marriage Counselors in El Cajon, CA
Lindsay Watson, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lindsay Watson, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lindsay Watson, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in El Cajon, CA. 

Lindsay Watson works at Sharp Mesa Vista East County Outpatient Mental Health Services in El Cajon, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Mesa Vista East County Outpatient Mental Health Services
    1460 E Main St, El Cajon, CA 92021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 588-9705
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lindsay Watson?

    Dec 09, 2019
    Lindsay Watson was a most effective and supportive counselor. I had eight sessions before leaving the area and another few sessions over the phone. I saw him during a difficult period involving family dementia and other stressors including major life changes. He is fast, sharp, empathic and an excellent guide. Highly recommended.
    Diane — Dec 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lindsay Watson, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Lindsay Watson, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lindsay Watson to family and friends

    Lindsay Watson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lindsay Watson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lindsay Watson, MFT.

    About Lindsay Watson, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447305552
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsay Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsay Watson works at Sharp Mesa Vista East County Outpatient Mental Health Services in El Cajon, CA. View the full address on Lindsay Watson’s profile.

    Lindsay Watson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Watson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lindsay Watson, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.