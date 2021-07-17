Overview

Dr. Lindsey Blessing-Parsons, DC is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Blessing-Parsons works at Blessing Chiropractic in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.