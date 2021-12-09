See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Lindsey Bull, OD

Optometry
4.8 (86)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lindsey Bull, OD

Dr. Lindsey Bull, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with Eyecare Associates Of South Tulsa

Dr. Bull works at EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bull's Office Locations

  1. 1
    EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa
    10010 E 81st St Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 250-2020
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Health Net
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Spectera
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Lindsey Bull, OD

    Optometry
    • Optometry
    English
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1700132024
    • 1700132024
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eyecare Associates Of South Tulsa
    Residency
    University of Arkansas
    • University of Arkansas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsey Bull, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bull works at EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Bull’s profile.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Bull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

