Dr. Lindsey Bull, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Bull, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsey Bull, OD
Dr. Lindsey Bull, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with Eyecare Associates Of South Tulsa
Dr. Bull works at
Dr. Bull's Office Locations
-
1
EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa10010 E 81st St Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 250-2020
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Spectera
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bull?
Professional, knowledgeable and very friendly. Dr Bull is an excellent listener and gives excellent care. She never rushes you through the appointment. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lindsey Bull, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1700132024
Education & Certifications
- Eyecare Associates Of South Tulsa
- University of Arkansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bull accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bull works at
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Bull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.