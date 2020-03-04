Lindsey Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey Campbell, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lindsey Campbell, FNP
Lindsey Campbell, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR.
Lindsey Campbell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Lindsey Campbell's Office Locations
-
1
Greenfield Health-charles M Kilo MD Westside9450 SW Barnes Rd Ste 100, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 292-9560
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsey Campbell?
It was a routine check up.she is always sufficient and she goes out the way to make sure you're satifed and fulfilled .but most importantly you never leave there feeling you were just a number..more knowledgeable beyond her years ,seamar and it's will be in great hands for years to come
About Lindsey Campbell, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174064802
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Campbell accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsey Campbell works at
3 patients have reviewed Lindsey Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.