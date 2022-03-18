Lindsey Clickner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey Clickner, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lindsey Clickner, APRN
Lindsey Clickner, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Lindsey Clickner works at
Lindsey Clickner's Office Locations
Baptist Internal Medicine At Hamburg1775 Alysheba Way Ste 201, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 278-5007
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Clickner provides excellent care, and is very knowledgeable. She works hard for her patients!
About Lindsey Clickner, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Clickner accepts major insurance plans including Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Lindsey Clickner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Lindsey Clickner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Clickner.
