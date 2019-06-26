Lindsey Dudley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Dudley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsey Dudley, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lindsey Dudley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Durham, NC.
Lindsey Dudley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Durham Office4321 Medical Park Dr Ste 102, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 220-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsey Dudley?
Lindsey saw me and took care of the problem that took me to the Drs office, she ordered some Lab work , nothing abnormal was directed .Lindsey wrote some medication and wrote a note if i don't get better l go back to the clinic.When i didn't get better, I called the nurse and l was given an appointment to go back to see Lindsey. Lindsey did further investigation to determine what is causing the discomfort that l was going through. I must say Lindsey was very kind,polite,patient and a good listener. l would not hesitate to recommend her to other clients who would like some medical attention.When my Dr is not available i would go to her if she is available.
About Lindsey Dudley, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952840837
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Dudley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey Dudley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsey Dudley works at
Lindsey Dudley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Dudley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Dudley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Dudley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.