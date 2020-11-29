Lindsey Fleischer, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Fleischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsey Fleischer, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lindsey Fleischer, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spanaway, WA. They graduated from PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Lindsey Fleischer works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Spanaway144 169th St S Ste B, Spanaway, WA 98387 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsey Fleischer?
Super awesome provider. My wife and I appreciate her alot and thank her for everything. She is patient and is caring to all my needs. Thank you.
About Lindsey Fleischer, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1649429184
Education & Certifications
- PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Fleischer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey Fleischer accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lindsey Fleischer using Healthline FindCare.
Lindsey Fleischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsey Fleischer works at
6 patients have reviewed Lindsey Fleischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Fleischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Fleischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Fleischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.