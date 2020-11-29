See All Family Doctors in Spanaway, WA
Lindsey Fleischer, ARNP

Family Medicine
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lindsey Fleischer, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spanaway, WA. They graduated from PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Lindsey Fleischer works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Spanaway in Spanaway, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Spanaway
    144 169th St S Ste B, Spanaway, WA 98387 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 29, 2020
    Super awesome provider. My wife and I appreciate her alot and thank her for everything. She is patient and is caring to all my needs. Thank you.
    James T. Rho — Nov 29, 2020
    About Lindsey Fleischer, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1649429184
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsey Fleischer, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Fleischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsey Fleischer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsey Fleischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsey Fleischer works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Spanaway in Spanaway, WA. View the full address on Lindsey Fleischer’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Lindsey Fleischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Fleischer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Fleischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Fleischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

