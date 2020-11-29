Overview

Lindsey Fleischer, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spanaway, WA. They graduated from PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Lindsey Fleischer works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Spanaway in Spanaway, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.