Lindsey Suhr, PA-C
Overview
Lindsey Suhr, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO.
Lindsey Suhr works at
Locations
Alliance Urgent Care and Family Practice9320 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Directions (719) 282-6337Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and personable. Don't like seeing doctors but if I must I'm glad it's Lindsey.
About Lindsey Suhr, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760835029
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Suhr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey Suhr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsey Suhr works at
4 patients have reviewed Lindsey Suhr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Suhr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Suhr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Suhr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.