Lindsey Greene, PA-C

Psychiatry
2.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lindsey Greene, PA-C

Lindsey Greene, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Physician Assistant Program At Midwestern University.

Lindsey Greene works at BAYLESS INTEGRATED HEALTHCARE in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lindsey Greene's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ihc
    3033 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 230-7373
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 27, 2020
    Lindsey took wonderful care of me at the worst time of my life. She adjusted the meds I was on and the changes optimized my mental health. She has a compassionate attitude. I am an RN and do not compliment medical providers lightly.
    Patricia — Aug 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lindsey Greene, PA-C

    • Psychiatry
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962804450
    Education & Certifications

    • Physician Assistant Program At Midwestern University
    • University Of Arizona, Eller College Of Business
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsey Greene, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsey Greene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsey Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsey Greene works at BAYLESS INTEGRATED HEALTHCARE in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Lindsey Greene’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lindsey Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Greene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

