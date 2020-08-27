Lindsey Greene, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsey Greene, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lindsey Greene, PA-C
Lindsey Greene, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Physician Assistant Program At Midwestern University.
Lindsey Greene works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Lindsey Greene's Office Locations
-
1
Ihc3033 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 230-7373Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsey Greene?
Lindsey took wonderful care of me at the worst time of my life. She adjusted the meds I was on and the changes optimized my mental health. She has a compassionate attitude. I am an RN and do not compliment medical providers lightly.
About Lindsey Greene, PA-C
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1962804450
Education & Certifications
- Physician Assistant Program At Midwestern University
- University Of Arizona, Eller College Of Business
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Greene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsey Greene works at
3 patients have reviewed Lindsey Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Greene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.