Overview of Lindsey Jenks, FNP

Lindsey Jenks, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Michigan-Flint and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.



Lindsey Jenks works at Mid-Michigan Physicians Internal Medicine Associates in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.