Overview of Lindsey Jenks, FNP
Lindsey Jenks, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Michigan-Flint and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.
Lindsey Jenks' Office Locations
McLaren Greater Lansing - Mid Michigan Physicians Healthcare Associates1540 Lake Lansing Rd Ste 102, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 913-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent provider. She is well versed and know's what she is doing. I would highly recommend her.
About Lindsey Jenks, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1588151765
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan-Flint
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Jenks accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey Jenks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
