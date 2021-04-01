Dr. Lindsey Kettinger, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kettinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Kettinger, DNP
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Kettinger, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Kettinger works at
Locations
-
1
Newton Family Medicine1477 Tobias Gadson Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 766-7696
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kettinger?
Dr. Kettinger is great! She really gets to know you as a person and not just another patient being hustled through, prescribed a couple Rxs and out the door. She also listens and will talk about various options for what is going on and if Rxs are not the best option, tell you that, which is quite refreshing.
About Dr. Lindsey Kettinger, DNP
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1770836363
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kettinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kettinger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kettinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kettinger works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kettinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kettinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kettinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kettinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.