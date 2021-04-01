Overview

Dr. Lindsey Kettinger, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Kettinger works at Newton Family Medicine in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.