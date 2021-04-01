See All Family Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Lindsey Kettinger, DNP

Family Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lindsey Kettinger, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Kettinger works at Newton Family Medicine in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newton Family Medicine
    1477 Tobias Gadson Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 766-7696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lindsey Kettinger, DNP
    About Dr. Lindsey Kettinger, DNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770836363
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsey Kettinger, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kettinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kettinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kettinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kettinger works at Newton Family Medicine in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kettinger’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kettinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kettinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kettinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kettinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

