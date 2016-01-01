Lindsey Leibig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey Leibig, PA-C
Lindsey Leibig, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Collins, CO.
Associates in Family Medicine - West2001 S Shields St, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Directions (970) 221-5255
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Lindsey Leibig, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1992034151
Lindsey Leibig accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey Leibig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsey Leibig works at
2 patients have reviewed Lindsey Leibig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Leibig.
