Lindsey McCracken, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.4 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Lindsey McCracken, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA. 

Lindsey McCracken works at Sanus Medical in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kirk A Paulk MD
    5885 Glenridge Dr Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 252-7226

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Lindsey McCracken, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679894786
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lindsey McCracken has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Lindsey McCracken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lindsey McCracken works at Sanus Medical in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Lindsey McCracken’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Lindsey McCracken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey McCracken.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey McCracken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey McCracken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

