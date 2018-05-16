Lindsey McGeehan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey McGeehan, PA-C
Lindsey McGeehan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in West Chester, PA.
Lindsey McGeehan works at
West Chester Family Practice1055 Andrew Dr, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 436-4448
Best experience EVER! My husband went to Lindsey a few weeks ago and was blown away with her professionalism and said he'd never been to someone who truly cared about his health. I immediately wanted to experience this level of care and she more than exceeded my expectations when I went for my physical yesterday. It's beyond comforting to know that we have found our 'go-to' healthcare provider - so much we will now be sending our two young daughters to Lindsey as well! AMAZING all around.
Lindsey McGeehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
