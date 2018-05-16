See All Physicians Assistants in West Chester, PA
Lindsey McGeehan, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Overview

Lindsey McGeehan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in West Chester, PA. 

Lindsey McGeehan works at West Chester Family Practice in West Chester, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Chester Family Practice
    1055 Andrew Dr, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 436-4448

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

May 16, 2018
Best experience EVER! My husband went to Lindsey a few weeks ago and was blown away with her professionalism and said he'd never been to someone who truly cared about his health. I immediately wanted to experience this level of care and she more than exceeded my expectations when I went for my physical yesterday. It's beyond comforting to know that we have found our 'go-to' healthcare provider - so much we will now be sending our two young daughters to Lindsey as well! AMAZING all around.
Malvern — May 16, 2018
About Lindsey McGeehan, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316282486
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lindsey McGeehan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Lindsey McGeehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lindsey McGeehan works at West Chester Family Practice in West Chester, PA. View the full address on Lindsey McGeehan’s profile.

Lindsey McGeehan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey McGeehan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey McGeehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey McGeehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

