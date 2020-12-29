Lindsey Monin, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Monin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsey Monin, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lindsey Monin, APRN
Lindsey Monin, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.
Lindsey Monin works at
Lindsey Monin's Office Locations
Primecare Family Medicine2413 Ring Rd Ste 110, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 765-4535Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs Monin takes the time to listen and address any concerns I have. She is easy to communicate with and very knowledgeable
About Lindsey Monin, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790132371
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- University Of Kentucky
