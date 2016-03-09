See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Lindsey Purcelley, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Lindsey Purcelley, FNP-C

Lindsey Purcelley, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Lindsey Purcelley works at Arizona Gynecology Consultants in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lindsey Purcelley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    3410 N 4th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 241-1944
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Birth Control
Dyspareunia
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Mar 09, 2016
    I waited a long time to see Lindsey but She spent a lot of time with me and dealt with all my medical issues. She was nice and understanding. She got me in right away for an ultrasound and followed up with me a couple days later to see if my symptoms were gone and if I was feeling better. My friend recommended az gyn consultants and now I know why. They are great and the staff was nice. I wish I did not have to wait as long though.
    Deanna in Phoenix, AZ — Mar 09, 2016
    About Lindsey Purcelley, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174946420
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsey Purcelley, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Purcelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsey Purcelley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsey Purcelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsey Purcelley works at Arizona Gynecology Consultants in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Lindsey Purcelley’s profile.

    Lindsey Purcelley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Purcelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Purcelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Purcelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

