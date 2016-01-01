See All Nurse Practitioners in Fairfax, VA
Lindsey Stanton, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lindsey Stanton, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lindsey Stanton, CRNP

Lindsey Stanton, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fairfax, VA. 

Lindsey Stanton works at Inova Medical Group - Oakton in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
3.0 (4)
View Profile
Katherine Flaugh, FNP-BC
Katherine Flaugh, FNP-BC
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Lindsey Stanton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oakton
    10530 Rosehaven St Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 938-0363
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lindsey Stanton?

    Photo: Lindsey Stanton, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lindsey Stanton, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lindsey Stanton to family and friends

    Lindsey Stanton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lindsey Stanton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lindsey Stanton, CRNP.

    About Lindsey Stanton, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003392606
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsey Stanton, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Stanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsey Stanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsey Stanton works at Inova Medical Group - Oakton in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Lindsey Stanton’s profile.

    Lindsey Stanton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Stanton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Stanton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Stanton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lindsey Stanton, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.