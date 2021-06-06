Lindsey Watson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey Watson, APRN
Overview of Lindsey Watson, APRN
Lindsey Watson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Daytona Beach, FL.
Lindsey Watson works at
Lindsey Watson's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach P.A.1075 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 255-4596
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I walked in the clinic with anxiety having back pain. She made me feel so at ease & gave me a detailed plan of treatment.
About Lindsey Watson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851854103
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Watson accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsey Watson works at
2 patients have reviewed Lindsey Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.