Dr. Lindsey West, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lindsey West, PHD is a Psychologist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. West works at
Locations
Augusta University Psychiatry and Health997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-6597
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lindsey West, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1205223104
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. West works at
