Lindy Chavez, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindy Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindy Chavez, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lindy Chavez, NPC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA.
Lindy Chavez works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group2601 E Main St Ste 100, Ventura, CA 93003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindy Chavez?
Very compassionate, easy to talk to, and didn't waste time, she immediately sends out orders to get lads/tests done.
About Lindy Chavez, NPC
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1669682191
Education & Certifications
- Walden University
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindy Chavez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lindy Chavez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lindy Chavez using Healthline FindCare.
Lindy Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindy Chavez works at
Lindy Chavez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindy Chavez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindy Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindy Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.