Lindy Quesenbery accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindy Quesenbery, MED
Overview
Lindy Quesenbery, MED is a Counselor in Charleston, SC.
Locations
- 1 3 Gamecock Ave Ste 305, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 763-3087
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lindy was a Godsend for my daughter. She helped us through some serious trauma and a tough divorce. My daughter still asks to see Dr. Lindy on a regular basis. She is such a warm and wonderful therapist full of great advice. Her play therapy is THE BEST. I would highly recommend her as a therapist to anyone going through a difficult time.
About Lindy Quesenbery, MED
- Counseling
- English
- 1609929280
Frequently Asked Questions
31 patients have reviewed Lindy Quesenbery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindy Quesenbery.
