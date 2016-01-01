Ling Wu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ling Wu, PSY
Overview
Ling Wu, PSY is a Psychologist in Rockville, MD.
Ling Wu works at
Locations
Medpsych Health Services LLC6237 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (240) 464-8000
Medpsych Health Services7101 Guilford Dr Ste 100, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (240) 464-8000
- 3 15807 Crabbs Branch Way Ste A, Rockville, MD 20855 Directions (240) 285-0047
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Ling Wu, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1912135591
Frequently Asked Questions
Ling Wu accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ling Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Ling Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ling Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ling Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ling Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.