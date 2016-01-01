Linh Nguyen accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linh Nguyen, PA-C
Overview of Linh Nguyen, PA-C
Linh Nguyen, PA-C is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Linh Nguyen's Office Locations
ARIA Health Physician Services - Critical Care10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-5447
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Midwest Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Linh Nguyen, PA-C
- Hospital Medicine
- English, Vietnamese
- 1477809994
Linh Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linh Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
