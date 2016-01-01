See All Hospitalists in Philadelphia, PA
Linh Nguyen, PA-C

Hospital Medicine
0.0 (0)
Overview of Linh Nguyen, PA-C

Linh Nguyen, PA-C is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Linh Nguyen works at Jefferson Cardiac Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Linh Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ARIA Health Physician Services - Critical Care
    10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 612-5447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    About Linh Nguyen, PA-C

    • Hospital Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1477809994
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linh Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linh Nguyen works at Jefferson Cardiac Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Linh Nguyen’s profile.

    Linh Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Linh Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linh Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linh Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

