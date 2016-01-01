Dr. Linnett Molina, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linnett Molina, OD
Overview of Dr. Linnett Molina, OD
Dr. Linnett Molina, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Molina works at
Dr. Molina's Office Locations
-
1
Mario M Perez Odpa1846 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 643-1010Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Spectera
- Tricare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molina?
About Dr. Linnett Molina, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1326497942
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina works at
Dr. Molina speaks Spanish.
Dr. Molina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.