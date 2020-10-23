Overview

Linsey Zocco, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Linsey Zocco works at Glendale Family Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.