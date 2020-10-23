Linsey Zocco, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linsey Zocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Linsey Zocco, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
No Appointment MD12235 N Cave Creek Rd Ste 9, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Directions (602) 992-7700
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
We have trusted Linsey Zocco for our urgent care and covid testing needs since moving to Portland In August. She's a friendly and caring medical provider and comes highly recommended by neighbors!
- Scottsdale Healthcare
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Arizona State University
Linsey Zocco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Linsey Zocco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linsey Zocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linsey Zocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linsey Zocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.