See All Nurse Practitioners in Williamsville, NY
Lioudmila Pliss, ANP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lioudmila Pliss, ANP-C

Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lioudmila Pliss, ANP-C

Lioudmila Pliss, ANP-C is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in Williamsville, NY. 

Lioudmila Pliss works at AVP Primary Care Adult Health NP, PLLC in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Lioudmila Pliss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    AVP Primary Care Adult Health NP, PLLC
    6631 Main St Ste 2, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 428-5505
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anemia
Acne
Allergies
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lioudmila Pliss?

    Oct 19, 2019
    Doctor Pliss was so kind, nice and helpful. And of course she did a excellent job and she was so professional with my wife and I. She was so patient to explain everything to was. I highly recommend.
    Cesar — Oct 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lioudmila Pliss, ANP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Lioudmila Pliss, ANP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lioudmila Pliss to family and friends

    Lioudmila Pliss' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lioudmila Pliss

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lioudmila Pliss, ANP-C.

    About Lioudmila Pliss, ANP-C

    Specialties
    • Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech, Russian and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841543808
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lioudmila Pliss, ANP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lioudmila Pliss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lioudmila Pliss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lioudmila Pliss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lioudmila Pliss works at AVP Primary Care Adult Health NP, PLLC in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Lioudmila Pliss’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lioudmila Pliss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lioudmila Pliss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lioudmila Pliss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lioudmila Pliss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lioudmila Pliss, ANP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.