Lioudmila Pliss, ANP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lioudmila Pliss, ANP-C
Lioudmila Pliss, ANP-C is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in Williamsville, NY.
Lioudmila Pliss works at
Lioudmila Pliss' Office Locations
AVP Primary Care Adult Health NP, PLLC6631 Main St Ste 2, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 428-5505Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Pliss was so kind, nice and helpful. And of course she did a excellent job and she was so professional with my wife and I. She was so patient to explain everything to was. I highly recommend.
About Lioudmila Pliss, ANP-C
- Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Czech, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1841543808
Frequently Asked Questions
Lioudmila Pliss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lioudmila Pliss accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lioudmila Pliss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lioudmila Pliss speaks Czech, Russian and Ukrainian.
4 patients have reviewed Lioudmila Pliss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lioudmila Pliss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lioudmila Pliss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lioudmila Pliss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.