See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Lake Worth, FL
Lisa Abrotsky, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Lisa Abrotsky, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lisa Abrotsky, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern University.

Lisa Abrotsky works at New Reflections Counseling in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in White Plains, NY, Boynton Beach, FL, Cary, NC and Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    New Reflections Counseling
    7138 Lake Worth Rd Ste D, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 288-0377
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    New Reflections Counseling
    777 Westchester Ave Ste 101, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 236-4450
  3. 3
    Boynton Beach
    1500 Gateway Blvd Ste 220, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 331-0909
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  4. 4
    North Carolina
    150 Preston Executive Dr Ste 201, Cary, NC 27513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 201-0494
  5. 5
    New Reflections Counseling, Inc
    5445 Dtc Pkwy Ph 4, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 263-0028
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Addiction
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Narrative Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Abrotsky?

    Aug 17, 2019
    Amazing clinician and an empathic therapist. Friendly. Best Ive had. Look forward to my meetings with her.
    Dr J — Aug 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Abrotsky, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Abrotsky, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Abrotsky to family and friends

    Lisa Abrotsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Abrotsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Abrotsky, LMFT.

    About Lisa Abrotsky, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134482508
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • EMDR- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing Therapy
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Abrotsky, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Abrotsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Abrotsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Lisa Abrotsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Abrotsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Abrotsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Abrotsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Abrotsky, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.