Lisa Adamek, NP

Geriatric Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Lisa Adamek, NP

Lisa Adamek, NP is a Geriatric Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. 

Lisa Adamek works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Citrus Heights, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Adamek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    7115 Greenback Ln Fl 2, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Lisa Adamek, NP

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1134103625
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    • Mercy General Hospital

