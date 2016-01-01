Lisa Adamek accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Adamek, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lisa Adamek, NP
Lisa Adamek, NP is a Geriatric Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA.
Lisa Adamek's Office Locations
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group7115 Greenback Ln Fl 2, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Lisa Adamek, NP
- Geriatric Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1134103625
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
Lisa Adamek works at
