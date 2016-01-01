Lisa Ambrogio-Decola, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Ambrogio-Decola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Ambrogio-Decola, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lisa Ambrogio-Decola, PA-C
Lisa Ambrogio-Decola, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Meriden, CT.
Lisa Ambrogio-Decola works at
Lisa Ambrogio-Decola's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group435 Lewis Ave # 103, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 694-7550
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group190 Universal Dr Ste 101, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 694-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Lisa Ambrogio-Decola, PA-C
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1295741825
Lisa Ambrogio-Decola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Ambrogio-Decola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Ambrogio-Decola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Lisa Ambrogio-Decola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Ambrogio-Decola.
