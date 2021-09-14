Dr. Lisa Anllo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anllo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Anllo, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Anllo, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Buffalo, NY. They completed their fellowship with Center For Marital & Sexual Health
Locations
Linwood Psychotherapy Associates406 Linwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 886-7304
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lisa is very knowledgeable and she has many years of experience. I highly recommend her for couples therapy. She is punctual and compassionate. I'm glad I found my perfect fit with a clinical psychologist. The staff is also great!!
About Dr. Lisa Anllo, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Center For Marital & Sexual Health
- University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey
- SUNY at Buffalo
Dr. Anllo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anllo speaks French and Spanish.
