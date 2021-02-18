Dr. Auslander accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisa Auslander, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Auslander, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Jolla, CA.
Locations
- 1 8950 Villa La Jolla Dr Ste A218, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 455-6615
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I meet with Dr. A via teleconference, since we are in opposite ends of the state and have meet each week for 2+ months. I find her to be attentive, involved and has great interaction. She is easy to talk to and someone I felt trust with right away.
About Dr. Lisa Auslander, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1811065295
