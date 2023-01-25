Lisa Baker, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Baker, FNP-C
Overview
Lisa Baker, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Nursing, St. Louis, MO (MSN)|University of Missouri - Columbia, Columbia, MO (BSN) and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Lisa Baker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cape Physician Associates3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 301, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Baker?
I wrote a review just after the visit but I didn't notice that a different name (Ait?) popped in so I'm hoping to correct that with this message. Lisa Baker was easy to talk with and explained my questions very clearly. I will definitely recommend her in the future if asked.
About Lisa Baker, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1144559246
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Nursing, St. Louis, MO (MSN)|University of Missouri - Columbia, Columbia, MO (BSN)
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Baker accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa Baker using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Baker works at
26 patients have reviewed Lisa Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.