Overview

Lisa Baker, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Nursing, St. Louis, MO (MSN)|University of Missouri - Columbia, Columbia, MO (BSN) and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Lisa Baker works at Cape Physician Associates in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.