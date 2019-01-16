Dr. Bell accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisa Bell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Bell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Haslett, MI.
Dr. Bell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Red Cedar Surgery Center5668 OKEMOS RD, Haslett, MI 48840 Directions (517) 203-5056
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?
My child started seem Dr. Lisa Bell when he was six years old. My child is turning 13 soon and he still sees Dr. Lisa Bell. We tried a few other psychologists in the past but my child (and I) felt like Dr. Lisa Bell is the best. She is always very kind and patient with my child.
About Dr. Lisa Bell, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1821017948
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.