Lisa Benson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Benson, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Benson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Albany, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 17 Computer Dr E Ste D, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 512-5095
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Benson?
I saw Lisa for about a year, she was extremely professional and down to earth. This allowed me to feel comfortable enough to open up, I always felt safe in her presence and that she had mine and my children's best interest at heart. I would recommend her to anyone who is looking to have productive sessions. Everyday I grew more and more into the woman I needed to be for my daughters. I miss her immensely and wish I was still able to see her as my therapist. She was the best thing that happened to me and my family. I have never met a more dedicated Therapist. If anyone had a bad experience with her it was probably because they were not willing to do their own work.
About Lisa Benson, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1457649980
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Lisa Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.